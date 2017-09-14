FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt budget deficit at 9.5 pct in Q4 FY 2016-17 -president
September 14, 2017

Egypt budget deficit at 9.5 pct in Q4 FY 2016-17 -president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Egypt’s budget deficit stood at 9.5 percent during the fourth quarter of the 2016-2017 fiscal year that ended in June, down from 11.5 percent during the same quarter last year, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Thursday.

Egypt has been looking to tighten control of its finances as it pushes ahead with ambitious economic reforms tied to a $12 billion three-year International Monetary Fund lending programme it agreed last year. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Gareth Jones)

