CAIRO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank has removed deposit and withdrawal limits of foreign currency for importers of non-essential goods, state news agency MENA reported on Tuesday.

The central bank in 2012 implemented a deposit limit of $10,000 per day and $50,000 for importers of goods deemed non-essential. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Eric Knecht Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)