CAIRO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Egypt’s balance payment overall deficit widened to $8.2 billion for the 2018/19 fiscal year from $6 billion in the same period earlier, the central bank said on Monday.

Net inflows of foreign direct investment fell to $5.9 billion in the same period from $7.7 billion a year earlier, it said. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Amina Ismail)