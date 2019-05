CAIRO, May 8 (Reuters) - Egypt’s economy is expected to grow at 5.8 percent in the fourth quarter of the 2018-19 financial year, the planning minister said in a statement on Wednesday.

The country registered economic growth estimated at 5.6 percent in third quarter of 2018-19, compared to 5.4 percent the year before, the statement said. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams)