CAIRO, April 5 (Reuters) - Egypt expects that economic growth could be 2.8% in the financial year ending June, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said at an industry event on Monday.

The minister said in November growth had been expected within a range of 2.8%-3.5%. (Reporting by Ahmed Ismail and Ehab Farouk; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Alison Williams)