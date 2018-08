CAIRO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Egypt aims to raise foreign direct investment to $11 billion in the current 2018-19 fiscal year, up from $7.9 billion the year before, Planning Minister Hala al-Saeed said on Wednesday.

The minister said the government, under a medium-term development plan to 2022, hopes to create about 750,000 jobs in the current fiscal year which ends in June 2019. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, writing by Sami Aboudi)