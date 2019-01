CAIRO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Egypt’s budget deficit in the first half of the financial year to June was 3.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), down from 4.2 percent a year earlier, the presidency said on Sunday.

Egypt also posted a primary surplus of 0.4 pct of GDP, up from a deficit of 0.3 pct, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Abdelmonem Hassan and John Stonestreet)