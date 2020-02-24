Consumer Goods and Retail
February 24, 2020 / 4:51 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Egypt raises cigarette prices after VAT amendments

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Egypt increased cigarette prices on Monday after parliament approved amendments to value-added tax.

The new prices will help the government to lift tobacco tax revenues in the 2019/2020 financial year by nearly 9 billion Egyptian pounds ($580.3 million) from the previous year, a parliamentary report said.

The legal amendments include new taxes on electronic cigarettes, the report added.

The tax authority published a list of updated prices shortly after parliament approved the amendments. ($1 = 15.5100 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Nashaat Hamdy and Ehab Farouk Writing by Mahmoud Mourad Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below