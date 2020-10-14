Egypt registers primary surplus of 100 mln EGP in Q1 FY20-21

CAIRO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Egypt registered a primary budget surplus of 100 million Egyptian pounds ($6.39 million) in the first quarter of its 2020-2021 financial year, the cabinet said in a statement on Wednesday citing the finance minister.

Egypt also lengthened the maturity of its debt to 3.2 years as of June from 1.3 years in June 2013. It expects it to lengthen to 3.8 years as of June 2021, the finance minister added.

The country’s financial year runs from July-June.