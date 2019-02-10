Egypt sees average oil price of $67 for 2019-20 budget

CAIRO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Egypt expects an average crude oil price of $67 per barrel for its 2019-2020 financial year budget, according to a finance ministry report published on Sunday.

The country spent 30.169 billion Egyptian pounds ($1.7 billion) on fuel subsidies in July to December 2018, up from 26.651 billion EGP in the same period the previous year, the report said.

Egypt’s financial year runs from July to June. ($1 = 17.6050 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk Writing by Aidan Lewis Editing by Robin Pomeroy)