Egypt targeting economic growth of 5.4% in FY 2021/22 - minister

CAIRO, March 24 (Reuters) - Egypt is targeting economic growth of 5.4% in fiscal year 2021/22, its economic planning minister said on Wednesday in a statement from the country’s cabinet.

Egypt is aiming for 1.3 trillion Egyptian pounds of investment in the upcoming fiscal year, as part of a sustainable development approved on Wednesday, the statement said.

Egypt’s recorded an annualised growth rate of 1.35% in the first half of the 2020/2021 fiscal year, it said this month. Egypt’s fiscal year begins in July. (Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah, writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Alison Williams)