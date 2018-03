CAIRO, March 5 (Reuters) - Egypt targets a budget deficit of between 8.5 and 8.8 percent of gross domestic product for the 2018-19 fiscal year that begins in July, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Monday.

Garhy also said Egypt’s GDP growth would reach 5.5 percent in the upcoming fiscal year. (Reporting by Moemen Abdelkhalek Editing by Gareth Jones)