Egypt's budget deficit falls to 7.8% in FY 2019/20 - cabinet

CAIRO, July 29 (Reuters) - Egypt’s total budget deficit fell to 7.8% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the fiscal year 2019/20, down from 8.2% in the FY 2018/19, the cabinet said in a statement on Wednesday.

The country achieved a primary surplus of 1.8% of GDP during the fiscal year which ended on June 30, the cabinet said, adding that this was “a very good result amid the exceptional circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic”. (Reporting by Moamen Said Ataallah; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Jon Boyle)