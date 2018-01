CAIRO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Egypt’s budget deficit for the first half of the 2017-2018 fiscal year starting in July dropped to 4.4 percent from 5 percent last year, a finance ministry statement said on Sunday.

Egypt has been looking to tighten control of its finances as it pushes ahead with ambitious economic reforms tied to a $12 billion three-year International Monetary Fund lending programme it agreed in late 2016. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Louise Heavens)