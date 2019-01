CAIRO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Egypt’s current account deficit narrowed to $1.751 billion in the three months to end-September, the central bank said on Thursday, from an apparently revised $1.754 billion a year earlier.

Last year the central bank had put the July-September 2017 figure at $1.64 billion.

Remittances from workers abroad rose to $5.91 billion from $5.82 billion while the trade deficit increased to $9.90 billion from $8.91 billion. (Reporting by Patrick Werr Editing by Gareth Jones)