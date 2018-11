CAIRO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Egypt’s economy expanded about 5.3 percent in the first quarter of the 2018/2019 fiscal year that began in July compared with the same quarter last year, Planning Minister Hala al-Saeed said on Wednesday.

She said in a statement that the highest growth was expected to come from the gas, communications and construction sectors and from the Suez Canal. (Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)