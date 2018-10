CAIRO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Egypt has set its external borrowing ceiling at $16.733 billion for the 2018-2019 financial year, a government document obtained by Reuters on Thursday showed.

According to the document, Egypt will repay $10.51 billion of external debt in 2018-2019, and total external government debt is expected to reach $98.863 billion. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Toby Chopra)