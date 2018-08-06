Egypt's foreign debt rises to $88.2 bln in Q3 of F/Y 2017-2018

CAIRO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Egypt’s foreign debt rose to $88.2 billion in the third quarter of the 2017-2018 fiscal year, up from $73.9 billion in the same period the previous year, central bank data showed on Monday.

Egypt’s fiscal year begins in July and ends in June.

In December 2017, Egypt’s foreign debt stood at $82.9 billion.

Egypt’s foreign reserves were $44.315 billion at the end of July, having climbed steadily since it secured a $12 billion, three-year, International Monetary Fund loan in 2016 as part of efforts to lure back foreign investors and revive the economy. (Reporting by Ahmed Ismail; Editing by Catherine Evans)