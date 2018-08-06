FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 6, 2018 / 2:30 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Egypt's foreign debt rises to $88.2 bln in Q3 of F/Y 2017-2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Egypt’s foreign debt rose to $88.2 billion in the third quarter of the 2017-2018 fiscal year, up from $73.9 billion in the same period the previous year, central bank data showed on Monday.

Egypt’s fiscal year begins in July and ends in June.

In December 2017, Egypt’s foreign debt stood at $82.9 billion.

Egypt’s foreign reserves were $44.315 billion at the end of July, having climbed steadily since it secured a $12 billion, three-year, International Monetary Fund loan in 2016 as part of efforts to lure back foreign investors and revive the economy. (Reporting by Ahmed Ismail; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.