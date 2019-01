CAIRO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Egypt’s remittances from workers abroad rose 5.7 percent to around $23.3 billion in the first 11 months of 2018, the central bank said on Monday.

The remittances, which are one of the country’s main sources of foreign currency, stood at around $22.1 billion in the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, writing by Sami Aboudi, editing by Nadine Awadalla and Robin Pomeroy)