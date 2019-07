CAIRO, July 17 (Reuters) - Egypt’s gross domestic product grew by 5.6% in the 2018/19 fiscal year, and its budget deficit stood at 8.2%, the prime minister said on Wednesday.

Egypt’s primary surplus stood at 2% for the fiscal year, according to a statement from Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah Writing by Aidan Lewis)