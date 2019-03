CAIRO, March 6 (Reuters) - Foreign investors held $15.8 billion of Egyptian treasury bills and bonds at the end of February, the finance minister said on Wednesday, up from $13.1 billion in January.

Foreign holdings of Egyptian treasuries stood at $17.5 billion at the close of the last fiscal year which ended in June. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, writing by Lena Masri, Editing by Catherine Evans)