CAIRO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Foreign investment in Egyptian securities rose to $18.8 billion in October, a year after the central bank floated the pound currency, a Finance Ministry official told Reuters on Thursday.

Egypt floated its pound currency on Nov. 3 last year and the central bank has since hiked key interest rates by 700 basis points, driving up foreign appetite for domestic debt. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by John Davison)