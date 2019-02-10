UPDATE 1-Egypt forecasts weaker average exchange rate for FY 2018/19

(Recasts with forecast on exchange rate, treasury interest rate)

CAIRO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Egypt has revised its average expected exchange rate to 18 Egyptian pounds to the dollar from 17.25 pounds for the 2018-2019 fiscal year, according to a Finance Ministry report published on Sunday.

The report, issued after the first half of the financial year running from July to June, also revised its forecast for the average interest rate offered on treasury bonds and bills to 18.6 percent, up from 14.7 percent previously.

The Egyptian pound has strengthened slightly against the U.S. currency since late January, and was trading at 17.605 to the dollar on Sunday.

The report also forecast an average crude oil price of $67 per barrel for Egypt’s 2019-2020 financial year budget.

The country spent 30.169 billion Egyptian pounds ($1.7 billion) on fuel subsidies in July to December 2018, up from 26.651 billion EGP in the same period the previous year, the report said.