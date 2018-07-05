UPDATE 1-Egypt says achieves 0.2 pct primary budget surplus - minister

(Adds detail)

CAIRO, July 5 (Reuters) - Egypt said on Thursday it achieved a primary budget surplus of 0.2 percent in its 2017-2018 fiscal year, and expected its budget deficit to stand at 9.8 percent.

The surplus amount came to 4 billion Egyptian pounds ($223 million), Finance Minister Mohamed Maait told reporters.

The 9.8 percent budget deficit figure for 2017-2018 is slightly higher than the 9.1 percent Egypt said last year it would target. Egypt’s fiscal year runs from July to June.

Maait said revenues expected from the 2018-2019 budget were around 989 billion Egyptian pounds ($55 billion), 817 billion of which would be spent on debts and interest.

Egypt is trying to revive its economy after years of damaging unrest following the 2011 uprising which toppled ex-president Hosni Mubarak. It has enacted tough fiscal reforms backed by the IMF and is hoping these will help attract foreign investment and tourism to boost its finances.

Gross domestic product grew by 5.4 percent in the 2017-2018 fiscal year that ended on June 30, the government said this week - the fastest rate of growth in a decade.

The IMF and some economists have praised Egypt's reforms, including a steep currency devaluation in 2016 and sharp fuel subsidy cuts this year. Ordinary Egyptians say they are suffering more and more from lack of spending power and soaring living costs.