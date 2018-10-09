EFG Hermes still in talks to buy Nigeria brokerage, chases IPOs - Fahmi

DUBAI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes reiterated it is in talks to acquire a Nigerian brokerage and chasing private sector initial public offerings, co-head of investment banking Mohamed Fahmi said.

EFG Hermes in July said it plans to acquire Primera Africa as it pushes to expand its capital market business across frontier markets.

EFG Hermes is chasing private sector IPOs and mid-market mergers and acquisitions, Fahmi said. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, writing by Maher Chmaytelli, editing by Asma El Sherif)