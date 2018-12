CAIRO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Egypt’s EFG Hermes investment bank is acting as an advisor on four merger and acquisition deals expected in the first half of 2019, Hermes investment banking co-head Mostafa Gad said.

The bank is also acting as a financial advisor on a major M&A deal in Saudi Arabia’s health sector which is expected to be completed in 2019, Gad told Reuters. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)