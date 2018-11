(Removes reference to Monday in lead)

CAIRO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Egypt’s EFG Hermes is considering expanding into the insurance and mortgage sectors after obtaining regulatory approval, the investment bank’s CEO said.

Hermes is also looking to enter a new market in Asia or Africa within a year, Karim Awad told Reuters. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk Writing by Aidan Lewis Editing by Louise Heavens)