Egypt to guarantee funding for national carrier Egyptair

FILE PHOTO: A traveller wearing a protective face mask disembarks from an EgyptAir plane, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Hurghada International Airport in Hurghada, Egypt, June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s finance ministry will guarantee long-term financing of 3 billion Egyptian pounds ($191 million) from the central bank for national carrier EgyptAir, according to a law issued by the presidency, state news agency MENA said on Tuesday.

The presidency issued a separate law allowing the finance ministry to guarantee a 1 billion pound central bank loan for the Egyptian Holding Company for Airports and Air Navigation, the report said.

($1 = 15.7100 Egyptian pounds)