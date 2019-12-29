Egypt awards oil and gas exploration concessions in Red Sea - statement

CAIRO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Egypt said on Sunday that it awarded oil and gas exploration concessions in the Red Sea to Chevron, Royal Dutch Shell and Mubadala in an international tender.

Chevron was awarded the first block, Shell a second block, and a third block was awarded jointly to Shell and Mubadala with a total exploration area of around 10,000 square km (3,860 square miles) and with a minimum investment of $326 million, the petroleum ministry said in a statement.