Egypt sets gas price at $5.50-$6 per mln Btu for industry - PM

CAIRO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Egypt has set the domestic price of gas at $6 per million Btu for the cement industry and at $5.50 per million Btu for the metals and ceramics sector, the prime minister said on Thursday.

The prices will be reviewed every six months, Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly said in a statement.

Egypt has begun linking energy prices to those on the international market as part of subsidy-cutting reforms backed by the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Jan Harvey)