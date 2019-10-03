Bonds News
October 3, 2019 / 10:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

Egypt sets gas price at $5.50-$6 per mln Btu for industry - PM

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Egypt has set the domestic price of gas at $6 per million Btu for the cement industry and at $5.50 per million Btu for the metals and ceramics sector, the prime minister said on Thursday.

The prices will be reviewed every six months, Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly said in a statement.

Egypt has begun linking energy prices to those on the international market as part of subsidy-cutting reforms backed by the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below