CAIRO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Egypt’s fuel subsidy bill stood at around 43.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($2.43 billion) in July-December last year, Oil Minister Tarek El Molla told Reuters on Wednesday, 14.7 percent down on the same period in 2017.

Egypt has budgeted for fuel subsidies estimated at 90 billion pounds for the 2018-2019 financial year, which ends in June. ($1 = 17.9000 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ahmed Ismail Writing by Aidan Lewis Editing by Andrew Heavens)