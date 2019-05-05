Egypt’s Qalaa Holdings' revenues to exceed 90 billion EGP next year - chairman

ASWAN, Egypt, May 5 (Reuters) - Egyptian investment company Qalaa Holdings expects revenues to exceed 90 billion Egyptian pounds ($5.25 billion) next year, its chairman said on Sunday.

Between 50 and 55 billion pounds will come from its Egyptian Refining Company, which will start operations in the third quarter of this year, Chairman Ahmed Heikal told Reuters. The refinery is expected to produce 2.4 million tonnes of diesel yearly, he said.