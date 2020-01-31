Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan to sign final agreement on Blue Nile dam next month -joint statement

WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Ministers from Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan said on Friday they would sign a final agreement by the end of February on the giant Blue Nile hydropower dam that sparked a years-long diplomatic crisis between Cairo and Addis Ababa.

In a joint statement with the United States and the World Bank after four days of talks in Washington, the nations said they had agreed on a schedule for staged filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and mitigation mechanisms to adjust the filling and operation of the dam during dry periods and drought. (Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Dan Grebler)