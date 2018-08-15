FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2018 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Egypt to export gas starting January, says minister - El Watan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Egypt’s petroleum minister said on Wednesday that the country would begin exporting natural gas in January, news website El Watan reported.

Tarek El Molla told El Watan in an interview that Egypt would halt gas imports in October.

“It will be the beginning of gas self sufficiency, and we’ll begin exporting the surplus in January 2019,” he said. He gave no further details.

Egypt aims to be a regional hub for the trade of liquefied natural gas (LNG) after a string of major discoveries in recent years including the giant Zohr offshore gas field which holds an estimated 30 trillion cubic feet of gas. (Reporting by Ahmed Elhamy, John Davison, Ali Abdelaty; Editing by Alison Williams)

