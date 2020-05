CAIRO, May 20 (Reuters) - Egypt posted GDP growth of 5% in the three months to March, the cabinet said on Wednesday.

Growth had been expected to reach 5.9% in the quarter, but slowed because of the coronavirus epidemic, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Moamen Said Atallah and Nadine Awadalla Writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by John Stonestreet)