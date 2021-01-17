Egypt sells 21 million sq m of land to Talaat Mostafa for housing project

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA), a government housing body, on Sunday signed a contract to sell 21 million sq m (2,100 hectares or 5,200 acres) of land to a subsidiary of Talaat Mostafa Group Holding for the construction of a new urban residential project.

The project, located along the Cairo-Suez highway near Egypt’s new administrative capital, will cost 500 billion Egyptian pounds ($32 billion), and the land, whose price was not disclosed, will be paid for in cash and in kind, company chairman Hisham Talaat Mostafa told reporters at the signing ceremony.