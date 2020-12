FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters building is seen in Washington, U.S., April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

CAIRO (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund has completed the first review of Egypt’s reform program, allowing the country to draw $1.67 billion under a stand by arrangement (SBA), the fund said on Friday.

This brings the total disbursement under the 12-month SBA to $3.6 billion, the IMF said in a statement.