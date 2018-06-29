FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2018 / 11:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-IMF says approves further $2.02 bln of $12 bln loan to Egypt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects payment number in paragraph 1 to the fourth, not the third payment)

CAIRO, June 29 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Friday it approved a fourth payment, worth $2.02 billion, of a $12 billion loan as part of an economic reform programme being carried out by Cairo.

The latest payment brings the total received by Egypt from the IMF to around $8 billion, it said.

As part of the loan agreement, Egypt has enacted tough austerity measures including a flotation of its pound currency in late 2016 which halved its value, and sharp fuel and electricity cuts in recent weeks. (Reporting by John Davison and Ahmed Tolba)

