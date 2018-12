CAIRO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Egypt is expecting to receive the fifth installment of its three-year IMF loan programme, worth $2 billion, in January 2019, the presidency said in a statement on Sunday.

The International Monetary Fund offered the $12 billion loan programme in 2016 when Egypt agreed to a package of reforms including the devaluation of the pound, cuts to energy subsidies and implementation of a value-added tax. (Reporting by Aidan Lewis; editing by David Stamp)