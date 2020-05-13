Financials
May 13, 2020 / 12:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Egypt in talks with IMF for second tranche of financial support- official

1 Min Read

CAIRO, May 13 (Reuters) - Egypt is in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a second bundle of financial support after receiving $2.8 billion in emergency financing, the central bank deputy governor said on Wednesday.

Asked about a Bloomberg News report that Egypt would seek a further $5 bln from the IMF and $4 bln from other sources for a total of $9 bln, Rami Aboul Naga told Al Arabiya news channel that the number was close to that figure. (Reporting by Alaa Swilam Writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below