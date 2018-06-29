FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 29, 2018 / 9:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

IMF says approves $2.02 bln payment to Egypt as part of $12 bln loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, June 29 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Friday it approved a third payment, worth $2.02 billion, of a $12 billion loan as part of an economic reform programme being carried out by Cairo.

The latest payment brings the total received by Egypt from the IMF to around $8 billion, it said.

As part of the loan agreement, Egypt has enacted tough austerity measures including a flotation of its pound currency in late 2016 which halved its value, and sharp fuel and electricity cuts in recent weeks. (Reporting by John Davison Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.