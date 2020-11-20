REFILE-IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Egypt upon first review of $5.2 bln financing

(Refiles to correct day of the week to Thursday in first paragraph)

CAIRO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday it had reached a staff-level agreement with Egypt after the first review of a $5.2 billion financing.

Upon the approval of the executive board, a $1.6 billion tranche will be disbursed, the statement said.

“The Egyptian economy performed better than expected despite the pandemic,” the IMF statement said.