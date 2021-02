FILE PHOTO: Customers shop amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic at Spanish clothing store "Bershka" inside Mall of Egypt, known as "Mall Masr" owned and operated by the Majid Al Futtaim Group in the Giza suburb of 6th of October, Egypt September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s core inflation fell to 3.637% in January from 3.803% in December, data from the central bank showed on Wednesday.

Core inflation strips out volatile items such as food.