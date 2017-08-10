FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2017 / 6:01 AM / in 2 days

Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation accelerates to 33.0 pct in July

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation jumped in July to 33.0 percent from 29.8 percent in June, the official CAPMAS statistics agency said on Thursday.

The rate is the highest since Egypt floated its currency in November last year as part of a deal with the International Monetary Fund.

Egypt raised fuel prices by up to 50 percent in July to help meet the terms of the $12 billion IMF loan agreement. (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

