CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s annual core inflation accelerated to 3.3 % in September from 0.8% in August, the central bank said on Sunday.

Core inflation strips out volatile items such as food. Headline inflation, which was announced on Saturday, stood at 3.7% in September, up from 3.4% in August.