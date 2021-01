FILE PHOTO: A general view of houses, resident towers, banks and hotels in Cairo, Egypt, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation in December slowed to 5.4% from 5.7% in November, official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Sunday.

Month-on-month, the headline indicator showed deflation, at -0.4% compared to 0.8 a month prior, the agency said.