Egypt's headline inflation accelerates to 5.7%

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation in November quickened to 5.7% from 4.5% in October, official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Thursday, driven by the price of food.

Month-on-month urban headline inflation slowed to 0.8% from 1.8% a month prior, the agency said. Core inflation, which strips out volatile items such as food, accelerated to 4.012% in November year-on-year from 3.889% in October, the central bank said.

November’s higher inflation rate was driven by increases in the price of vegetables and other food products, according to CAPMAS data.

The year-on-year inflation figure was higher than expected, said Radwa El-Swaify of Pharos Securities Brokerage, though it remains below the central bank’s target of 6%-12%.

Inflation in Egypt peaked at 33% in mid-2017 after the government undertook austerity measures linked to a three-year loan programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In recent months it had fallen back to near its lowest since 2005, with headline inflation standing at 3.7% in September.

Inflation figures are being closely watched ahead of a meeting of the central bank’s monetary policy committee in late December to set interest rates.

At its previous meeting in November, the committee cut key overnight rates by 50 basis points for the second time in a row.