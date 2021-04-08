Egypt's headline inflation steady at 4.5% in March

FILE PHOTO: Egyptians buy fruits from street vendor at the central of Cairo, Egypt July 24, 2017. Picture taken July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s annual urban consumer inflation was stable at 4.5% in March, the same rate recorded the previous month, official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Thursday.

Month-on-month headline inflation in March stood at 0.6%, up from 0.2% in February. Core inflation, which strips out volatile items such as food, increased slightly to 3.7% year-on-year from 3.65% a month earlier.

Stronger demand-pull and cost-push factors likely to drive inflation higher in April, coinciding with the start of the holy month of Ramadan, would be largely offset by a favourable base year factor, Naeem Brokerage said in a note.

Egypt’s central bank recently revised its headline inflation target to 7%, plus or minus 2 percentage points, by the end of 2022.

The central bank would likely “maintain status quo on policy rates until normalization is restored across global supply chains (as the vaccine rollouts take shape) and, commodity benchmarks show signs of consolidation,” Naeem said.

The central bank next meets to set interest rates on April 29. It has kept key rates unchanged at three consecutive meetings, after cutting them in September and November.