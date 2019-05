CAIRO, May 9 (Reuters) - Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation eased to 13.0 percent in April from 14.2 percent in March, official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Thursday.

Egypt has been carrying out an IMF-backed economic reform programme since 2016 which saw inflation rise to a high of 33 percent the following year.

It has since subsided, though rising prices for fruit and vegetables have prolonged inflationary pressures.