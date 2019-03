CAIRO, March 10 (Reuters) - Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation increased to 14.4 percent in February from 12.7 percent in January, the official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Sunday.

Egypt has implemented a series of tough austerity measures to help meet the terms of a $12 billion IMF loan programme it signed in late 2016. (Reporting by Yousef Saba; editing by Christian Schmollinger)